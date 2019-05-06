Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
238145 Star Rd
Aniwa (Town of Easton), WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
238145 Star Rd
Aniwa (Town of Easton), WI
Birnamwood - Gary L. Lueck, 73, of Birnamwood, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home.

Gary was born in Wausau on February 10, 1946 to the late Merlin and Myrtle (Mearek) Lueck. After receiving his diploma, he went on to get his bachelor's degree in accounting from UW-Whitewater.

In his younger years, Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed bowling, reading, and had a great interest in collectible firearms and glass bottles. Those who knew Gary, knew how he loved to share his political views. But most important to Gary was his family. He loved his children and his grandchildren unconditionally. They will all miss him dearly.

Gary is survived by his children, Jesse (Christine) Lueck and Michelle (Jon) Peterson. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Niklas, Claire, Alexander, Dustin, Nicole, Izac, Kaden, Abigail, Sophia and Zoey; sisters, Bonnie Schmidt and Kathy (Gary) Donner; and his beloved pet dog, Lucy.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his grandson, Avery.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 238145 Star Rd, Aniwa (Town of Easton). Rev. Ryan Fehrmann will officiate. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau and on Wednesday, May 8 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.

The family wishes to thank the staff from Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the care and compassion they showed their family during this difficult time.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 6, 2019
