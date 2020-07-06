1/1
Gary Lee Berzill
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Lee Berzill

Wausau - Gary Lee Berzill, age 71, of Wausau, WI Passed away Friday June 19, 2020 with Family by his side.

Gary was born September 26th, 1948 in Wausau to Harold Berzill and Shirley Lorraine Emily Berzill.

Gary was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He served active duty from 1968 to 1984 with the 7th Cav Airborne Assault. While serving he received many commendations and citations. After Active Duty, he joined the Army National Guard in 1984 continuing serving his country until full retirement in 1996.

Gary is proceeded in death by his True love Karen Sue Berzill. Father and Mother, Harold and Shirley Lorraine Emily Berzill. Father-in-Law and Mother-in-law Ewald and Ruth Wendorf.

Gary is survived by his Children: Tami (Todd) Knoblock, Rothschild, WI. Christina (Brent) Wassum, Lincolnton, NC. Jason Berzill, Rothschild, WI and 2 Stepchildren Keith and Kaylan Vogler, Fayetteville, NC. 4 Grandchildren, 2 Great grandchildren. 2 sisters, Sandy, Merrill, WI. Robin, Colby WI and a brother Mark, Milwaukee, WI.

A motorcycle escort and full Military services will be held Monday July 13th, 2020 at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at King at 1:00 PM. A Celebration of Life to follow at his daughters' house in Rothschild.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Service
01:00 PM
Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved