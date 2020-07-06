Gary Lee BerzillWausau - Gary Lee Berzill, age 71, of Wausau, WI Passed away Friday June 19, 2020 with Family by his side.Gary was born September 26th, 1948 in Wausau to Harold Berzill and Shirley Lorraine Emily Berzill.Gary was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He served active duty from 1968 to 1984 with the 7th Cav Airborne Assault. While serving he received many commendations and citations. After Active Duty, he joined the Army National Guard in 1984 continuing serving his country until full retirement in 1996.Gary is proceeded in death by his True love Karen Sue Berzill. Father and Mother, Harold and Shirley Lorraine Emily Berzill. Father-in-Law and Mother-in-law Ewald and Ruth Wendorf.Gary is survived by his Children: Tami (Todd) Knoblock, Rothschild, WI. Christina (Brent) Wassum, Lincolnton, NC. Jason Berzill, Rothschild, WI and 2 Stepchildren Keith and Kaylan Vogler, Fayetteville, NC. 4 Grandchildren, 2 Great grandchildren. 2 sisters, Sandy, Merrill, WI. Robin, Colby WI and a brother Mark, Milwaukee, WI.A motorcycle escort and full Military services will be held Monday July 13th, 2020 at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at King at 1:00 PM. A Celebration of Life to follow at his daughters' house in Rothschild.