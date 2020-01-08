Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
301 Walnut St
Marathon, WI 54448
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Hamburg, WI
View Map
Gary Lee Burmeister


1950 - 2020
Gary Lee Burmeister

Town of Rib Falls - Gary Lee Burmeister, 69, Town of Rib Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 while under the care of Heartland Hospice Care at Wausau Manor.

He was born September 8, 1950, son of the late Henry and Barbara (Williamson) Burmeister. On November 3, 1973 he married, what Gary referred to as his "Queen", Suzanne "Suzie" Dombrowski at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. She survives.

Gary was a man of many talents and a very hard worker. Gary loved being with family and friends. For many years Gary and Suzie farmed in the town of Rib Falls. He later went on to run Burmeister Machinery and Excavating, Burmeister Custom Round Baling, Selling Firewood, and Burmeister Motors with son Lee. Gary enjoyed attending the Hodag Country Music Festival, Fuddfest, camping and listening to Country and Polka music.

Survivors include his wife Suzie Burmeister, Marathon, his treasured children, Albert (Cheryl) Burmeister, Wisconsin Rapids and Lynette (Jeremy) Bryant, Edgar, his daughter-in-law, Gina Burmeister, Wausau, his grandchildren, Maculy Mehlbreck, Seth Zabranski, (Godchild) Alexandria Zoborowski, Miranda Thomsen (Jake), Aliyah and Audrey Burmeister and a great grandson, Robert LaPorte. Gary is further survived by his siblings, Helen (Robert) Kuklinski, Hatley and Allen Burmeister, Marathon, brother-in-law, Randy (Jeanene) Dombrowski, sister-in-law, Renee Burmeister, nieces, and nephews, Michael Burmeister, Lisa Kuklinski, Sarah (Ehren) Malinowski, Brenna, Derek & Leah Burmeister and Jordan Dombrowski, Godchild Wade Ninnemann and many cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Lee, his brother, Robert and two nephews, Robert Kuklinski Jr. and Bruce Burmeister.

A limb has fallen from the family tree that says, Grieve not for me, Remember the BEST TIMES, the laughter, the song the good life I lived while I was STRONG.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Town of Hamburg. A private burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Wausau Manor, Heartland Hospice and Pastor Phil Bogen for guidance through visits and prayers.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
