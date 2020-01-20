|
|
Gary M. Peters
Waupaca - Gary Peters, age 64, unexpectedly passed away on January 16, 2020 in his home in Waupaca, Wisconsin.
Gary was born February 20, 1955 to Charles and Myrt Peters and was the younger brother to Roger Peters. He grew up in Wausau and lived there most of his life. A few years ago, he relocated to Waupaca where he made his new home.
He enjoyed a career in sales and owned his own business, New Ideas, for many years. The last few years he was enjoying his retirement and working part time at Torborg's Lumber, and most recently at BenShot, where he was excited about learning the new art of glass blowing. In his free time, Gary was a pool fanatic, loved playing golf, spending time with his granddaughters, and meeting new people. He made a friend wherever he went.
He sadly leaves behind his Daughter Kate (Rhubin) Harris. Granddaughters Aviana and Marellia Harris. Brother Roger (Doris) Peters. Nephew Jeff (Ann) Peters and 2 Great-Nephews Nick and Matt. He is also survived by a multitude of other extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be given for a fund for Aviana and Marellia- his granddaughters. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-for-gary-peters
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 with visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Ave., Schofield.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020