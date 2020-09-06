Gary Porath
Merrill - Gary Gene Porath, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, under the care of Zilber Family Hospice, at the age of 72. After many months of declining health, and a long battle with kidney failure, Gary died peacefully with his beloved wife Vicky and their daughter Stephany by his side.
Gary was born in Merrill, Wisconsin on November 13, 1947 to Otto Porath & Selma (Woller) Porath. He graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1965. Gary completed his apprenticeship in construction and proceeded to become a well-known builder in the Wausau area for 40 plus years. He was past president of the Wausau Area Builder's Association. Gary focused on building quality homes. He was from the "old school" where all it took was a handshake to build a house. Gary's work ethic was incredible, and he put in long, hard days. He met the love of his life Vicky (Schwalbach) Mehring and they were married June 6, 1981, a union that has lasted nearly 40 years. Gary was an avid Brewers fan and watched nearly every game, even replays! He enjoyed watching and reading westerns. Gary loved ice fishing so much that he could be found in his ice shack on Lake Gogebic most nights in the winter.
He is survived by his wife Vicky; children Andrew (Crystal) Porath, Nathan (Angie) Porath and Stephany (Terry) Wilson; grandchildren Kaitlyn Porath, Callon, Cassidy, Chase Porath, Xavier Wilson; also, his bonus grandchildren; Mariah & Quintin Wilson. He is further survived by his siblings; Tom (Pat) Porath, Judy (Jerome) Buch, Barb (Gene) Prei, Debra (Craig) Teske, Mary (Billy) Carazalla, Sandy (Jeff) Buch, Susan (Rod) Zietlow, Jeff (Nancy) Porath, Mark (Melissa) Porath, a multitude of nieces & nephews, many aunts & uncles. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and sister: Connie.
To comply with the current COVID-19 recommendations and for the safety of all, a public drive thru visitation for Gary will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11AM to 2PM at Waid Funeral Home, 301 South Eagle Drive, Merrill, WI 54452. Instructions will be given upon arrival. Please stay in your vehicles. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.waidfuneral.com
.