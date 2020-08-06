Gary Wisz
Schofield - Gary F Wisz, born April 20th, 1957 passed away peacefully at his residence on August 4th, 2020.
Gary was a funny, outgoing man who spent most of his life on a Harley. He had over 30,000 miles on his bike all throughout the United States. In his later years, he loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Gary had worked for The Mosinee Paper Mill for his entire life, 44 years. He was passionate man with many friends. He was always smiling and laughing, and a Miller Light in hand.
Ten years ago Gary met his wife, Karen Simonis. They enjoyed vacationing, relaxing and enjoying life. April 23, 2014 flew off to Las Vegas, NV and got married. His wife says, "I Love You Bear, and will miss you very much".
Survivors include his wife, Karen (Simonis) Wisz of Mosinee, his parents Ludwig and Helen Wisz of Mosinee, his sister Linda (Tom Milke), his brothers Myron (Beverly) Wisz, and Al (Roxanne) Wisz, Barbara Simonis, mother in law along with many brothers and sisters in law. Gary had two children from his first marriage, Eric Wisz (Ashley), and Danielle Hall (Robert Hall), along with 2 step children who he loved as his own, Presley Sullivan and Conway Guenther. Gary has 4 grandchildren who were the light of his World, include Ainsly, Hadley, Beckett.
Services will be held at John J Buettgen Funeral Home 900 Old Hwy 51, Mosinee, on Saturday August 8, 2020. With a visitation from 10 to 1 pm followed by service at 1 pm.
John J Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com
.