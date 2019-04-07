|
Gay D. Baganz
Weston - Gay D. Baganz, of Weston, formerly of Plymouth, age 85, died peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Hospice House in Wausau.
Gay was born on May 15, 1933, in Lovington, Ill and was the son of the late Otto and Eleanor (Kolpin) Baganz. He had a happy childhood and spent his younger years being taught school by his mother while traveling for his father's musical career. Gay spent his second through seventh grade at St. John's Lutheran School in Plymouth. He then transferred to Concordia, St. Paul, MN and then to St. John's in Winfield, Kansas where he graduated High School. After High School, Gay hopped a train to Sacramento CA, with Jim Schultz and Wayne Kolpin to join the U.S. Marines on the Buddy Plan. Gay was on the Honor Platoon and was selected to be in a movie called "Battle Cry." He was honored to be selected and play right next to Aldo Ray and Van Heflin, which also included the opportunity to eat lunch with all the actors. He was taught how to look into the camera and show expression. "Battle Cry" was chosen as picture of the year in 1955 and still airs on television to this day. Filming only lasted one week before getting orders to leave for Korea. He served on the 38th Parallel and ended up in a Japan Medical Facility.
After returning home, Gay began his selling of furniture. He received his ASID degree in Design. While working at the Helke Furniture Company, he managed The Ethan Allen Store on its opening in 1973. As years went by, he opened his own Braganza Store which still continues to serve America with its online presence to this day. In Gay's retirement, he saw a need to serve the hungry so he started the "Welcome Table" in Plymouth, WI, with a committee of other Christian workers and hosted by the local churches and organizations.
Gay met Lorraine Kent and together they eloped to Waukegan, Ill on a rainy Monday, July 14, 1958. Together, they celebrated 60 years of marriage this past year, celebrating with their family and friends.
Gay is survived his loving wife of 60 years, Lorraine; his family: Shawn Baganz (Joan), their children: Robert and Patrick (Holly); Shane Baganz (Kathy) and their children: Chelsea and Isabelle; Jodi Baganz, Darcy (Matthew) Yde, and their children: Lauren, Alex, Ryan and Sophie; and Barry (Jissetta) Braganza and their children: Bailey and Bianca; two sisters: Glorious Van Arsdel and Lahna Anhalt; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Virgil Navis, Claude (Judy) Kent, Pat Kent, and Jelane Kent. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Waiting for him in heaven are his parents, Otto & Eleanor, brother: Rueben "Bud" (Rhoda) Baganz, infant brother: Garland; sisters: Norma (Gerald) Trapp, Rhea Navis, brothers-in-law: Charles Van Arsdel, Dale Anhalt, Kenneth Kent, Dean (Shirley) Kent and Verne (Marianne) Kent and Russell Kent and sister-in-law: Nancy Kent.
Funeral Services for Gay will be held at 12:00PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 222 Stafford Street, Plymouth. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Nathan Meador and Rev. Dennis Pegorsch. Burial will take place at Schleswig Cemetery, Kiel. The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday from 10:30AM until the times of service at 12:00PM at the church.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Dennis Pegorsch. The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:30AM until the time of service at 11:00AM
The Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019