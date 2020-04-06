|
Gene Emil Musolf, PhD
Wausau - Gene Emil Musolf, PhD, of Wausau, WI, died at age 91, on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Chelsea Retirement Community-Glazier Commons in Chelsea, MI. He was born on January 8, 1929 in Altoona, WI to Emil and Marjorie (Paddock) Musolf. After graduating from Altoona High School and Eau Claire State Teachers College, he earned a Master of Science degree in Geography from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. He served in the Army from 1953 to 1955 at Fort Knox, KY and Fort Story, VA. From 1955 to 1991, he taught Geography and Geology at the University of Wisconsin - Madison and University of Wisconsin - Marathon County in Wausau. In 1970, he earned a PhD from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. On August 13, 1958, he married Beatrice Ann Harck of Chippewa Falls, WI, and she preceded him in death in 2015. Survivors include his sister, Mary Martin, of Ionia, WI; children, Karen Musolf-Mortensen (Richard) of Dexter, MI, Wayne Musolf (Micky) of Chula Vista, CA, Janet Guyette (David) of Santa Monica, CA, and Gail Hansen (Del) of St. Paul, MN. He was the grandfather to Alex and Christine Mortensen, Brett and Marc Musolf, Sam and Jake Guyette, and Evelyn Hansen. Gene was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Musolf, sister-in-law, Donna Musolf, and brother-in-law, Frank Martin. Gene was deeply involved in the Wausau community, serving both on the school board and on the Birch Trails Girl Scout Council Board of Directors. He was a long-time member of the Elks Lodge #248, where he ran the Elks' Hoop Shoot for many years. He was actively involved in the building of the Marathon County section of the Ice Age Trail, and led informational hikes along the trail. Gene and Bea were also long-time members of the Nature Conservancy, Friends of Rib Mountain, and the Door County Land Trust. He greatly enjoyed golfing and did it frequently until his last few years. A Memorial Service will be arranged at a later date. Memorial contributions for Gene may be made to the Door County Land Trust, http://www.doorcountylandtrust.org/. Arrangements by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea, MI, www.mitchellfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020