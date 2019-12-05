|
Gene R. Schmitt
Wausau - Gene R. Schmitt, 81, Wausau died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born July 14, 1938 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, son of the late Harry and Frances (Kenney) Schmitt. On August 13, 1988 he married Linda Paul at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on March 24, 2017.
Gene was a graduated of Wausau High School. For most of his working career Gene was employed with The Milwaukee Road and Wisconsin Central LTD. as a railroad engineer, retiring in 1998. He enjoyed bowling, downhill skiing, traveling and watching the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Badgers and the Brewers. Gene will be fondly remembered for having a strong faith in God.
Gene proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
Survivors include his son, Kirk (Gigi) Schmitt, Wausau, five grandchildren, Blakney, Arabella, Ryan and Olivia Schmitt and Reanna (Jordan) Marquardt and one sister, Gail (Lyle) Scott.
Besides his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his son Kevin Schmitt and two brothers, Daryl and Neil Schmitt.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. The Rev. Tim Smith will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Wayne and Corey Schmitt for the extra care and assistance shown to Gene the last several years.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019