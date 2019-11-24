|
|
Genevieve Szews
Hatley - Genevieve "Jean" Szews, 90 of Hatley, died on Friday, November 22, 2019 in Naples, Fl.
She was born in the town of Reid, Marathon County, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Lillian (Stoltz) Knippel.
After high school, Jean managed the Walgreens café in Wausau where she won numerous sales and service prizes, and briefly attended college.
On October 15, 1949, Jean was united in marriage to Rupert Szews at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent.
Jean enjoyed taking care of her family, maintaining a super clean home, cooking and baking. Her chicken noodle soup, homemade polish sausage, fresh buns and cookies were a delight for family and visitors. Known to many as Auntie Jean, she had a smile and kind word for all. She was a poll worker for the Village of Hatley and cherished her Canasta Birthday club friends and parties. Jean was an active member of the St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley, and its Rosary Society, working most events for 60 years. She was also a teacher's aide and served as a Eucharistic Minister for 38 years.
Jean is survived by two sons, Fr. George Szews of Prescott, WI and Charles (Rochelle) Szews of Oshkosh, WI and Naples, FL, and two grandchildren, Luke and Leah Sophia who she loved dearly.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband in January of 2017, her parents and a sister, Marion Knippel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. Fr. George Szews and Fr. Gregory Bohren will preside. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church beginning at 10:00am until the time of mass.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
The family would like to express its sincere appreciation to relatives and friends that aided Jean and Rupert over many years so that they could live independently. Please direct any memorials to St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2019