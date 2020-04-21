|
Genevieve Wieloch
Merrill - Genevieve Wieloch, age 87, of Merrill, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Pine Crest Nursing Home. She was born January 27, 1933 in Marathon City to Herbert & Agatha (Bloom) Ruplinger. She married Anthony Wieloch Sr. in Marathon City on June 25, 1952. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2001.
Genny grew up a country girl, helping on her father's many farms. She spent many years working along side her husband in the Pine River Cheese Factory. For Genny's retirement years she went back to milking cows on her son's farm. There she found peace working and talking with the animals. Genny always said that was also the best time to talk to the Lord. We know mom missed dad more than anything these years. She talked often about her "Papa" and now she is by his side again.
Survivors include her children: Karen (Lane) Zastrow, Tony Wieloch, grandchildren; Ross, Trevor, Tyler, all of Merrill, sister-in-law: Verna Ruplinger, many nieces and nephews.Genny was preceded in death by her parents, son: Kenneth Wieloch, brothers; Leander (Dorothy) and (Priscilla) Ruplinger, Melvin Ruplinger, sister; Loretta (Clifford) Heil, and Esther (Anthony) Szemborski.
Private family services will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Waid Funeral Home. Fr. Chris Kemp will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Church Cemetery.Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.Special thanks to the Pine Crest Nursing Home Special Care Unit. All my worries melted away with all the love and kindness the staff gave mom over the years.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020