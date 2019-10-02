|
George A. Buchberger, 84, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2019 under the care of Aspirus Palliative Care.
He was born February 17, 1935, son of the late Albert and Florence (Matushak) Buchberger. On May 4, 1957 he married Mary Mohelnitzky at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.
George was employed by James River Corporation. He served in the United States Army. He was also a member of the American Legion for over 30 years. George went on the 2013 Never Forgotten Honor Flight.
His many interests were softball, bowling, dartball and he was also an avid golfer. He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and enjoyed a special trip to Ireland. After retirement, he and Mary enjoyed 22 years wintering in Florida, making many new friends. George was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother and will be deeply missed.
George is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary, one daughter, Lori (Bob) Krismer, Maple Grove, MN, daughter-in-law, Lavinia Buchberger, Altemonte Springs, FL, grandchildren, Matt (Julie), Trevor, Andrea Buchberger, all of FL, Andrew, Katie, Jeff Krismer of MN, great grandchildren, Terry and Charlotte Buchberger, brother, Ron (Dick) Buchberger, FL, sister, Chris (Steve) Smolek, WI and sisters-in-law, Marge, Rosie, Sharon and Jan Buchberger.
He was preceded in death by his son Terry, and infant daughter LisaJo, parents Albert and Florence Buchberger, brothers Albert, David, Thomas and Gerald Buchberger and sister Patricia Buchberger.
The family would like to thank the Aspirus Palliative Care staff and especially the Aspirus visiting nurses, Brittany, Lynn, Linda and Chris and Dr. Michael Umland for their compassionate care. And also, the many friends and neighbors who so graciously offered assistance during his lengthy illness.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon, Friday, October 4, 2019 at The Church of St. Anne, Wausau. The Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau where full military honors will be conducted by Montgomery Plant Dudley Post #10, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services all at church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Oct. 2, 2019