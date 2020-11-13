1/2
George A. Lenhard
George A. Lenhard

Athens - George A. Lenhard, 92, died peacefully November 11, 2020 under the exceptional care of Interim Healthcare Hospice at The Homeplace of Dorchester.

He was born August 14th, 1928 in the town of Rietbrock, son of the late Otto and Ida (Rosner) Lenhard. On July 13th, 1963 he married Merceda Daniels in Athens, she preceded him in death on April 21st, 2004. Besides his parents and wife, Merceda, he was preceded in death by brothers Wilfred and Clarence Lenhard.

For over 35 years George worked as a dairy farmer on the farm where he lived since he was born. He was an active member of the Catholic Society of Foresters and St. Anthony's Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing cards, baking, deer hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. His grandchildren were a source of great joy in his life and brought out his best smiles.

Survivors include his children, Kenneth (Lori) Lenhard, Todd (Carmel) Lenhard, Angela (Todd) Soczka; eight grandchildren, Cassandra (Jesse) Spalding, Brian Lenhard, Elizabeth Lenhard, Benjamin Lenhard, Reagan Lenhard, Hannah Soczka, Ethan Soczka, and Molly Soczka.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Athens. The Rev. George Graham will preside. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed as well as facemasks required by all.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be designated for St. Anthony's Catholic Elementary School. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
312 Caroline St
Athens, WI 54411
(715) 845-6900
