George "Andy" Andreas
Wausau - George "Andy" Andreas, 67, of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at his home.
He was born on May 7, 1952 in Wausau to the late Gilbert and Maryann (Tarnow) Andreas. George grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau West High School in 1971. He went on to work construction for a time and then joined the Navy. After serving in the Navy he worked for Lockheed Martin Corporation on some of the submarine missile systems used by the military. Andy also attended U.W. Superior and completed degrees from U.W. Stout and Northcentral Technical College.
Andy loved his pets, going on bike rides, and walking his dog, Rudy. Andy and Rudy were certified together as a therapy team and were able to provide training and services to others. He was also a lay minister and enjoyed impacting youth as a youth minister.
Survivors include brothers and sisters, Vicki L. Andreas of Wausau, Steve Andreas of Florence, Colorado, David Andreas, Scott (Karen) Andreas, and Kay (Erick) Walbeck, all of Wausau; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and his dog, Rudy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Maryann Andreas.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, with Chaplain Wes Jedras officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Military honors will follow the service provided by American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10. Burial will take place at a later date.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020