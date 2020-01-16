|
|
George Bratz
King - On January 14, 2020, we lost a beloved family member and friend when George Bratz, age 83, passed away at Theda Medical Center in Waupaca, Wisconsin, in the presence of friends who loved him like family. Born February 17, 1936 in Elderon, Wisconsin, to Walter and Ann (Olson) Bratz, George has always been just "George" - flannel, suspenders and his blaze-orange jacket, always ready with a smile and genuinely wanting to know how you've been. In fact, George was just happy to be around people who loved and accepted him.
But George was so much more than his trusty suspenders and orange jacket. He was a man of many talents and vast interests - from reading books (Louis L'Amour being his preferred author) to camping; from morning coffee with his buddies at Hardee's to his devotion to his church and country. As a veteran, George was proud of his service, during which he actively served in the Air Force as a heavy truck operator from 1955-1966 collectively.
Anyone who knew George will likely associate him with one of his most adored pastimes, which was passionately playing his button accordion, lovingly called by George his "button box". Before moving to Wisconsin Veterans Home at King in Waupaca, Wisconsin, he played at his church and later performed for his friends at King. If you asked George what his favorite song was to play, he would, without hesitation, tell you "Amazing Grace". And then he'd play it for you with such heart for which George was known.
In the 4 years he lived at King, he made numerous friends and was known and greeted in the hallways by name. George could never have too many friends and relished the opportunity to learn more about anybody he met. When George called you his friend, you were a friend for life.
Some years ago, Parkinson's disease took root in George's life, and as he became more physically unstable, he took on yet another friend - his loyal walking stick. George never went anywhere without it, since he depended on it, and so he will be laid to rest with it alongside him.
George is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Ann (Olson) Bratz, sisters Patt and Alice and brothers David and Gene. He is survived by his sister Betty Alm (Stevens Point, WI), brother Walter (Terre) Bratz (Aiken, MN), seven nieces and nine nephews, and close friends who were much like family: Roger (Judi) Hegewald and their children Elise Gorski, Jen Racine, Danielle Andrews, Brianna Hegewald-Wunsch, Kait Hegewald, Zach Hegewald and Mackenzie Hegewald.
By now, you know George made friends almost anywhere he went. If George touched your life, and if you are able, please join us at Grace Bible Church in Bowler, Wisconsin on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Visitation is from 12:30 p.m. until the service which will begin at 1:30 p.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Elderon Memorial Post #8068 immediately following the service. Schmidt-Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is handling the arrangements, and burial will be held at a later date at Evergreen Rest Cemetery in Elderon in the family plot where his grandparents, mother and sister are buried.
Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
"There will come a time when you believe everything is finished. Yet that will be the beginning." - Louis L'Amour
A special 'Thank You' to the staff at King Veterans Home for the care they gave to George.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020