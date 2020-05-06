Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Resources
More Obituaries for George Swanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Oscar "Junior" Swanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Oscar "Junior" Swanson Obituary
George "Junior" Oscar Swanson

Wausau - Born April 15, 1919 - Died May 5, 2020 (of old age)

George, or Junior as many people called him, lived his entire life in Wausau except for 1942-1946 when he was in the military. He grew up helping in his father's store, the Poppy, at the corner of Stewart and Third Avenues.

After graduating from Wausau High School he enlisted in the army and after training joined his twin brother William L. Swanson (Died 2016) in England. They served together in France, Belgium, and Germany in the Ninth Air Force, VIII Ground Support Command.

He married Lynnette Hanneman on January 25, 1947, as part of a double ceremony with twin William and his bride, Mary Ackerman, also deceased. He married Doris Kopp, deceased, on September 16, 1995. Lynnette survives him as do their two sons, Timothy Swanson of Cold Spring Harbor, New York and Richard Swanson of Chicago, Illinois, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

He was employed by Wausau Papers for nearly thirty years and was a long time member of both the Wausau American Legion and the Wausau VFW.

He had a great sense of humor as can be seen from the photo taken recently.

A graveside service will be held Friday, May 8 at 10 am at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -