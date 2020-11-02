George P. Waldvogel
Wausau - In loving memory of George P. Waldvogel, who left our world peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 80.
George was born on April 19, 1940, in Wausau, Wisconsin to Joe and Sophie Waldvogel. He graduated from Neuman High School with the class of 1958 and played football, basketball and baseball. On April 4, 1959, George married the love of his life, Carla E. Hole, at St. Anne's Church in Wausau, Wisconsin.
George dedicated his life to running the family farm, Jo-Wal Farms, which he built a herd of registered Holstein cattle with his father, Joe, and children. He was well known as a proud dairy farmer throughout Marathon County. He spent many hours enjoying the time with his children and grandchildren on the farm and in the ginseng garden. There were many memories made and stories to tell. He loved watching his animals being shown at numerous top cattle shows. George was also very active in the Marathon County Holstein Breeder's Association, serving as the President for two terms.
George was a great athlete himself and shared the love of sports with his family and others. George enjoyed coaching basketball and softball for a combined total of 50-some years. He was an avid basketball coach at St. Mathew's School for 20 years and then continued coaching family and friends in softball up until this last summer. His children introduced him to the sport of cross-country and he loved watching them run. George also loved bowling with his family for many years. The later part of his life was spent going to basketball gyms, baseball and football fields, and the track to watch his grandchildren; he was well-known as their biggest fan.
George and Carla loved going to Menominee Casino to gamble and dance to many different bands, but especially to their favorite band, Led West.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Sophie Waldvogel; sister, Mary Jane; sister-in-law, Carol; brother-in-law, Jonathan and grandchild, Matthew.
George is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Carla Waldvogel, three brothers: Charles Waldvogel, Bill (Kathy) Waldvogel and Jim (Mary) Waldvogel, and one sister, Linda Gould.
He is further survived by his eight children: Paul (Dawn) Waldvogel and grandchildren Alyssa, Atina (Alex), Austin (Caitlyn); George Jr. (Darcy) Waldvogel and grandchildren Amanda (Bakary), Adam (Lynsi), Jessica (Jim); Diana (Tom) Witter and grandchildren Jenny (Kyle), Stephanie (Nate), Luke (Mandi); Joe Waldvogel (friend Brandi) and grandchildren Jon and Hannah; Jeff (Kathryn) Waldvogel and grandchildren Alex (Kristin), Stefan (Monica), Chelsea (Andy), Travis; Lisa (Curt) Day and grandchildren Dylan and Tyler (Morgan); Perry Waldvogel and grandchild Iris; Jason (Michelle) Waldvogel and grandchildren Miles and Parker. George is also further survived by a legacy of 12 great-grandchildren.
George will be remembered and missed by his dear friends: Wanserski's, Brzezinski's, Towle's and Jason Mell.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Social distancing will be observed, face masks are required to attend both the visitation and services and a maximum of 120 seating is available for the funeral Mass.
The funeral will be live streamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home facebook page.
Private burial will be at St. John Cemetery, village of Maine.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt word of thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Aspirus Hospital for their compassionate care of George.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com