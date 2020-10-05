George R. Bartelt
Marathon - George Bartelt, 85, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his residence.
He was born August 13, 1935 in Wausau, WI to Gottlieb and Ruth Bartelt. George graduated from Marathon High School in 1953. He graduated from Stevens Point Teachers College in 1957 and later obtained his master's degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison.
George was a counselor at Cassville High School, taught in Tigerton, and later taught in Tomahawk where he became a principal. He retired to become caregiver for his Mother. He enabled her to remain in her home until her death.
He is survived by a brother, John Bartelt and his wife Pat, of Marion, WI and a sister, Mary Butler of Pittsburg, KS. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who always enjoyed their times with Uncle Bud.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Jim Bartelt, and sister Joyce Rosso. He will be cremated, and burial will be at Rib Falls United Methodist Church. A celebration of his life will be held by family at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon. Friends may leave condolences at www.petersonkraemer.com
