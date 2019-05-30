|
|
George Tobalski
Wausau - George Tobalski, 93, Wausau, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
George was born March 4, 1926 in the Town of Rib Falls to the late Frank and Dora (Brodjeski) Tobalski. He faithfully served his country during WWII and the Korean War earning several decorations before being discharged as a Master Sargent. While serving in Germany after WWII, George married Gritt Pfeifer on December 8, 1948 in Frankfurt, Germany. The couple was blessed with four children: Anna, Jim, Holly and Katherine. After returning home from the Army, George continued to serve his country as a postal carrier for the next 35 years until his retirement. George and Gritt celebrated nearly 63 loving years together prior to her death on December 2, 2011.
George was a very humble man with a great appreciation of humor and wit who sought to serve his country and community throughout his life. In addition to his professional service, he was an active volunteer and supporter of Wausau Hospice programs and the Tree of Love. George also was a Boy Scout leader and a dedicated school bus driver for many years. He was proud to be a lifetime member of the VFW and Military Order of the Purple Heart. His free time often found him enjoying nature and sharing his love for national parks with family.
George is survived by his loving children, Anna (Don) Honrath of Keller, TX, Jim (Jenifer) Tobalski of Charlotte, NC and Holly (James) Peterson of Lansing, MI; grandchildren, Jerod (Analisa) Honrath of Austin, TX, Christopher (Melissa) Honrath of Hurst, TX, Katelyn (Clay) Henderson of Charlotte, NC and Lilly (Jamey) Peterson-Mulligan of Portland, OR; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Katrina Tobalski; and his brothers and sisters Lawrence, Stanley, Clarence, Leonard, Chester, Lucille and Mary Ann.
Per George's wishes, a private family service was held. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Aspirus Health Foundation - Hospice Care (425 Pine Ridge Blvd., Wausau, WI 54401) or the Never Forgotten Honor Flight (4404 Rib Mountain Drive #234, Wausau, WI 54403).
Special appreciation goes to the staff of Primrose Retirement Community and to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Aspirus Wausau Hospital Palliative Care Unit for their compassionate care for George and his family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 30, 2019