|
|
George Zywicki
Mosinee - George S. Zywicki, 84, Mosinee, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Aspirus
Wausau Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Oct. 3, 1934, in Mosinee, the son of the late Frank and Marie (Krzanowski) Zywicki. He married Carolee Krieske on May 5, 1956, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. She survives.
George was employed at the Mosinee Paper Corporation for 39 years, retiring as a roll inspector in 1993. He enjoyed farming, being outdoors, and going on trips to the casino.
Survivors, besides his wife, Carolee, include two sons, Gary Zywicki and Mark (Vicki) Zywicki, both of Mosinee; a daughter, Gail Smith, Champlin, Minn.; four grandchildren, Phillip Smith and Michelle (Kyle) Sanders, Kelsey (Dillon) Jacob and Kristy Koprowski; five great-grandchildren, Harper Sanders, Connor and Jemma Jacob, and Sage and Sierra Koprowski; and two sisters, Agnes Kukuczka, Wausau, and Cecelia Dunaj, Weston. He was preceded in death by a sister, Josephine Cynkar, a brother, John Zywicki, and three brothers-in-law, Frank Kukuczka, Ted Cynkar and Stanley Dunaj.
Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Our Savior National Catholic Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Marion Talaga will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 16, 2019