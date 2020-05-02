|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Adams
Minocqua - Gerald "Jerry"Adams, passed during the early morning hours of April 30th, 2020 in Minocqua, WI at 87 years of age.
He was born on the 5th of September 1932 in Athens, WI to Frank and Agnes (Fink) Adams. He managed a Midland garage and service station and worked multiple other jobs before working with the Wisconsin DNR. On the 2nd of July 1955, he married Jeanette Cypher in Stetsonville, WI. The two raised four children; Carol, Donald, Mark, and Lisa.
Jerry had a passion for athletics. Throughout his life he played and excelled in multiple sports including; Softball, Bowling, Golf, Horse Shoes, and Beanbags. Seldom did a Sunday go by without him exercising his lifelong passion towards the 'Green Bay Packers'. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying deer hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, woodworking, grilling, campfires and much more. He is known for his quick wit, determination, conversation, and a passion for the simple thrills of life.
Jerry served in the Army during the Korean War being stationed in Munich, Germany. He often described it as one of the best times of his life referring to the profuse amount of beer available to him and his friends. He was also a member and retired from the WI National Guard 32nd Infantry. In 2017 he was able to be a part of the 'Never Forgotten Honor Flight' visiting the nation's capital. He considered it a true privilege to have participated in the Honor Flight.
Jerry is preceeded in death by his brothers: Bernard, Frank and Richard as well as his sisters: Loretta, Ruth, Marie, Dorothy, Florence and Elizabeth. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Jeanette (Cypher), four children: Carol (Ron) Jakubowski and their two children, Joshua (Sara) and Jeremy (Kelsy), Donald (Nancy Kohler) and their three children, Elizabeth (Paul), Bradley (Dana) and Britany (Jeremy), Mark (Mary Windis) and their three children, Jerry, Tim (Madalyn) and Mandre, Lisa (John) Yonker and their two children, A'Lea and Gunnar. He is also survived by four great grandchildren: Tucker, Garrett, Connor and Jaxon as well as his brother George. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be missed dearly by all of those who knew and loved him.
Our hearts are heavy for the loss of Jerry. During these difficult times, we are limited in how we can express our condolences in person. A funeral service to honor his memory will be held at a later date, yet to be determined and will be made known. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held on the 5th of September 2020. Please send any letters of condolence for Jerry's family and loved ones to: Adams Family, 8990 Blumenstein Rd.
Woodruff, WI 54568.
Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com
NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES IS SERVING THE FAMILY.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 2 to May 3, 2020