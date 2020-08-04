Gerald C. "Jerry" Chandler
Wausau - Gerald C. Chandler, 77 of Wausau passed away on August 3, 2020 in Wausau.
Jerry was born on January 3, 1943 in Minneapolis, MN to Lillian and Gerald Chandler. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1967 as a medic. He married Shirley Chellberg on April 20, 1968.
Jerry was a champion horseshoe pitcher. He was involved in the scouting program. He was an adult leader in Pack 458 of Marathon City and very active in his sons' activities in Troop 427 of Wausau. Jerry was a proud dad who loved to watch his children and grandchildren compete in athletics, academics and music. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge, especially coaching the St. Mary's boy's track team, and he had the gift of being a wonderful storyteller.
Jerry was a lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan. He fine-tuned his craft of making Swarovski "sparklies" and proudly earned his nickname Sparkleman. He always looked forward to an afternoon of playing cards, and he loved traveling the country with Shirley, especially their trips to the Southwest.
Jerry is survived by his wife Shirley, sons Jon (Carrie), Jason, Joel (Jennifer) Chandler, daughter Jessica (Bradford) Putrus, his grandchildren Caitlyn and Madison Chandler, Nicholas and Charles Handrick, Myles and Julius Putrus, and his siblings Judy, Tim, Donald, and Colleen. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Sharon, Deborah, and Michael.
Private family funeral services will be held at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Public visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Social distancing guidelines will be observed as well as face coverings required for all whom attend the visitation. In lieu of flowers, our family asks you to please do as Sparkleman would do...go out and have a nice meal with your family, or find someone less fortunate than you and pay it forward. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com