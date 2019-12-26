|
Gerald D. Pagel
Wausau - Gerald "Jerry" D. Pagel, 84, entered into eternal life with his family by his side on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
He was born July 31, 1935 in the town of Easton, son of the late Raymond and Goldie (Boettcher) Pagel. On June 9, 1956, he was united in marriage to Joyce Mathwich at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Hamburg. She survives.
Jerry was a member of the National Guard. He worked for Milwaukee Cheese and then for Thompson, Clark & Garrettson in Brookfield. Following retirement, he enjoyed driving shuttle for the Ballweg Toyota Car Dealership in Wausau. Jerry was a lifelong member of First English Lutheran Church, Wausau, where he taught Sunday school and was the head usher. Among his favorite pastimes, he loved attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events, dance recitals and singing performances.
Survivors include, his wife, Joyce; his children, Clark and Donnell Pagel, Stevens Point, Sue Pagel, Sun Prairie and Lori and Dan Brandt, Wausau; his special family, Bill Ohrmundt, John (Annie) Ohrmundt and Scott (Cheryl) Ohrmundt; his grandchildren, Jessica (Chris Platt) Pagel and her children, Addison and Boden, Joshua Pagel and his children, Brooklyn and Brynley, Jason Brandt, Olivia Brandt (Adam Grandlic), Heather (Mike) Gallenburg and their children, Elise and Ray, Brec (Rachel) Ohrmundt and their children, Aiden and Levi, Nikki (Pete) Knutson and their children, Courtney, Tanner and Carter and Kendra (Billy) Drews and her children, Bryce, Madison and Phoebe; two sisters, Patsy Bauman, Oshkosh and Linda (Ralph) Nass, Wausau; brother-in-law, Vernie (Mae) Mathwich; and many nieces and nephew who were taught "Never fear, Uncle Jerry is here".
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved son, Todd Pagel.
Funeral services will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at First English Lutheran Church, Wausau. Rev. Erik Olson will officiate. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until time of services at the church. Private burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Stettin.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019