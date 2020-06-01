Gerald E. Madden
Gerald E. Madden

Wausau - Gerald E. Madden, 87, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at his home.

He was born November 2, 1932 in Wausau, son of the late John and Sophie (Londo) Madden. On April 11, 1959 he married Joan Taylor in Wausau.

Gerald served his country in the United States Army. As a young man he helped out on the family farm and later worked many years for Wisconsin Fuel and Light. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, reading and watching old westerns. He was a man of strong faith, had a huge heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. Above all Gerald cherished time spent with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Madden; children, Kathy Madden, Lori (Doug) Crawford, Brian (Lynn) Madden and Terri Madden; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald (Fern "Toby") Madden, John (Sharon) Madden and Jeanette Goede; sisters-in-law, Barb Madden, Dori Madden and Lorraine Poi.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Eugene, Raymond and Patrick Madden.

The funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing practices will be in place. There will be a live stream of the funeral Mass on the Peterson Kraemer Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
