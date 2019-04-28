|
Gerald "Jerry" Fox
Wausau - Gerald "Jerry" Fox, 81, Wausau, died Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born March 22, 1938, at Half Moon Lake, Mosinee, son of the late Richard and Anna (Linder) Fox. On October 26, 1957, he married Susan Bell at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.
For nine years, he served in the National Guard and was stationed in Fort Lewis for a period of time during the Berlin Crisis. Prior to his retirement, Jerry had been employed for 25 years at the Weston Power Plant.
Jerry was a man of great faith. His faith lead him to be a passionate believer in the importance of proper guidance for our youth, culminating with many years of involvement in the Boy Scouts of America. He began in 1959 as Scoutmaster for the Mosinee Troop and then as Scoutmaster of Troop 411 in Wausau. During his tenure with the Scouts, Jerry was proud of the fact that 25 Scouts earned their rank of Eagle. He always kept his troop on the go earning badges, participating in areas he felt made a difference in people's lives, such as, visiting nursing home residents monthly, ringing bells for the Salvation Army every Christmas season, trash clean-up along Northwestern Avenue, camping in all weather conditions, along with many other ways. He served as a Boy Scout Religious Emblems counselor and was on Boards of Review for the religious emblems, Samoset Council Catholic Committee on Scouting, and the Diocese of LaCrosse Catholic Committee on Scouting for many years. And then there was his love of food and cooking whether it be for Scouting events at Camp Tesomas, Camp Phillips, Troop 411 Pancake Breakfasts, Religious Awards Recognition Banquets, The Compassionate Friends yearly gathering and the Parish Appreciation parties and Saint Patrick Day parties at the former Saint James Parish with his family, buddies, Scouts following his lead.
Among his other involvements, Jerry was a member of Wausau Elk's Lodge No. 248, the WPS Social Club, was a volunteer driver for North Central Health Care, Faith in Action, WauMara Chapter of The Compassionate Friends and the Prayer Fellowship of Christian Scouters. For many years until recently, Jerry enjoyed going to the Y and being part of the Water Exercise Class where he made lasting friendships plus getting therapy for his hurting back. He was known for always having a do-it-yourself project in the works. Above all, he loved his family and was there for them no matter what.
Survivors include his wife, Susan, his children, Jeffrey (Kris) Fox, Ann Fox, Lisa Fox and Michael (Lisa Mulrooney) Fox, grandchildren, Nicole (Steve) St. Cyr, Megan Boyle, Stephanie (Jameson) Copp, Riley Fox, William Fox, Owen Fox; great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Harper & Delany St. Cyr and Henry and Hamilton Copp; sister-in-law, Lois Fox and sister-in-law/brother-in-law, Ginny and John Long and nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Pearl Biela, his sons, Bill and David Fox, granddaughter, Melissa Boyle, brother, Richard "Dick" Fox and sister, Jeanette Fox.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 4:00 p.m. Thursday May 2, 2019 at The Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 621 No. Second Street, Wausau. The Very Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Burial will be in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Mosinee. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Memorials may be directed to Resurrection Parish, the Boy Scouts of America Samoset Council Camp Tesomas Capital Campaign, St. Vincent de Paul or the Warming Center, in care of the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019