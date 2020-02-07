Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Gertschen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald G. Gertschen


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald G. Gertschen Obituary
Gerald G. Gertschen

Wausau - Gerald G. Gertschen, 93, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on February 5, 2020.

He was born to the late Clarence and Emma (Bartelt) Gertschen. Gerald was actively involved in his community and organizations in the Wausau area. He held many jobs- most recently as Clerk of Courts for Marathon County and was a partner in Polka Productions. Gerald was a world traveler with Polka Productions and met a lot of people that way. He was very proud of serving his country in the Navy during WWII. He married Lenore Arnette on July 22, 1950 in Wausau. She survives. Together, they had three children, all of whom survive: Robert (Chris) Gertschen, Patty (Tom) Hall and David Gertschen. He is further survived by two grandchildren: Katie Allen and Mark Hall; two great-grandchildren: Gavin Hall and Russell Allen; and sister Phyllis Lange. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Jim and Glen.

It was Geralds request that there be no services. Private family burial will be held at a later date.

Brainard Funeral Home- Wausau Chapel is assisting the family. To share memories and condolences with his family, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now