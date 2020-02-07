|
|
Gerald G. Gertschen
Wausau - Gerald G. Gertschen, 93, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on February 5, 2020.
He was born to the late Clarence and Emma (Bartelt) Gertschen. Gerald was actively involved in his community and organizations in the Wausau area. He held many jobs- most recently as Clerk of Courts for Marathon County and was a partner in Polka Productions. Gerald was a world traveler with Polka Productions and met a lot of people that way. He was very proud of serving his country in the Navy during WWII. He married Lenore Arnette on July 22, 1950 in Wausau. She survives. Together, they had three children, all of whom survive: Robert (Chris) Gertschen, Patty (Tom) Hall and David Gertschen. He is further survived by two grandchildren: Katie Allen and Mark Hall; two great-grandchildren: Gavin Hall and Russell Allen; and sister Phyllis Lange. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Jim and Glen.
It was Geralds request that there be no services. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Brainard Funeral Home- Wausau Chapel is assisting the family. To share memories and condolences with his family, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020