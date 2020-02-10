Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Writz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald G. Writz


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald G. Writz Obituary
Gerald G. Writz

Gerald G. Writz, 68, Wausau, died Friday February 7, 2020 at his home.

He was born January 14, 1952, in Marshfield, son of George Writz, Wausau and the late Laurene (Passehl) Writz. Gerald was a veteran of the US Navy serving during the Vietnam War.

For several years, Gerald drove truck for Central Beer Distributors and later retired as a truck driver from Wausau Homes. He enjoyed learning and reading about the military in history. Among his favorite pastimes were tinkering in the garage and caring for the stray cats in the neighborhood.

Survivors include three daughters, Angela (Fiancé, Lucas Niewolny) Writz, Wausau, Katelyn Writz, Marathon, Cassandra (boyfriend Lorenzo Macias) Writz, Marathon, his father, George Writz, Wausau, a sister, Sharon (Jim) West, Wausau.

Funeral Services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the Sixth Street Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
Download Now