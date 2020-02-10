|
Gerald G. Writz
Gerald G. Writz, 68, Wausau, died Friday February 7, 2020 at his home.
He was born January 14, 1952, in Marshfield, son of George Writz, Wausau and the late Laurene (Passehl) Writz. Gerald was a veteran of the US Navy serving during the Vietnam War.
For several years, Gerald drove truck for Central Beer Distributors and later retired as a truck driver from Wausau Homes. He enjoyed learning and reading about the military in history. Among his favorite pastimes were tinkering in the garage and caring for the stray cats in the neighborhood.
Survivors include three daughters, Angela (Fiancé, Lucas Niewolny) Writz, Wausau, Katelyn Writz, Marathon, Cassandra (boyfriend Lorenzo Macias) Writz, Marathon, his father, George Writz, Wausau, a sister, Sharon (Jim) West, Wausau.
Funeral Services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the Sixth Street Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020