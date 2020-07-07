Gerald "Jerry" J. Geiger
Gerald "Jerry" J. Geiger, 82, Wausau, died Saturday, July 4, 2020.
He was born February 17, 1938 in Wausau, son of the late Joseph and Catherine (Pupp) Geiger. On January 26, 1957 he married Janice Mortenson at the former St. James Catholic Church, Wausau.
Jerry worked for many years at Wisconsin Public Service as an electrician. He enjoyed working in his shop, gardening, camping, and traveling especially spending winters in Texas or Arizona. On Friday he enjoyed a fish fry followed by some card games with his wife and friends. He loved being with his children and grandchildren at family gatherings. On Saturday and Sunday morning you would find him listening to Polka music. He was a member of the Central Wisconsin Polka Club as well as the Wausau Merrill German Club holding several offices for both. For over 15 years, he was an usher and greeter at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. Jerry never refused an opportunity to help his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Geiger; children, Randy (Charlotte Tyskiewicz and family) Geiger, Robert (Deborah) Geiger, Linda (Jeff Smith) Geiger, Jeff Geiger and Rick (Debra Mielke) Geiger; 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joan (Don) Schmidt, Marlene Behnke, Bonnie (Gilbert) Slivicki, Susie (Danny) Fluegge and Beth (Kent) Fluegge; sister-in-law, Stephanie Geiger.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Kleman, brother, Dennis Geiger, great-granddaughter, Claire Lemanski and brother-in-laws, Jerry Behnke and Danny Kleman.
Public visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced.
Private Mass will be at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Allan L. Slowiak will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.
There will be a live stream of the funeral Mass on the Peterson/Kraemer facebook page at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com