Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home
401 W. College Ave
Wittenberg, WI 54499
715-253-2713
Gerald J. Jakubek Obituary
Galloway - Gerald J. Jakubek, age 74, of Galloway, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home.

Jerry was born on November 8, 1945, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Raymond and Virginia (Gilmeister) Jakubek.

Jerry worked at North Star Casino, Bowler, retiring after many years. He also worked at Hatley Veneer, making friends at each place. Jerry enjoyed fishing, working outdoors, going places and visiting family and hanging with friends. He also enjoyed watching wrestling on TV, listening to polka music and taking care of his pet dog, Isabel. He always made sure he did something or went somewhere every day. Jerry was a good-hearted man who had a great smile and a wonderful laugh. He also enjoyed having conversations with anyone.

Jerry is survived by his siblings, Marlene VanLieshout of Plover, Geraldine (Floyd) Wurz of Marathon City, David (Patricia) Jakubek of Phlox and Sandra (Steven) KIinner of Wittenberg; several nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, other relatives and friends.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond & Virginia; a brother, Ronald Jakubek; two sisters, Christine Brandt and Kathleen in infancy; brother-in-law, Douglas VanLieshout; two nephews Gary Jakubek and Colin Klinner; a grandnephew Zachary Zeinert and a grandniece Heidi Hubbard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galloway.

Rev. Robert Streveler will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9am until the time of mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
