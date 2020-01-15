|
Gerald J. Strehlow
Wausau - Gerald J. Strehlow, 95, Wausau, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.
He was born March 19, 1924 in Wausau, son of the late Otto and Eleanor (Scholz) Strehlow. On July 31, 1948, he married Joyce Heller at St. Mary Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on January 26, 2013.
Gerald was a World War II veteran of the United States Army. For 23 years, he was employed with Drott Manufacturing Company in Wausau until his retirement.
Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his children, Randy Strehlow, Mosinee, Daniel (Margaret) Strehlow, Schofield, Steve (Linda) Strehlow, Wausau, and Karen (Chris) Kyle, Wausau; nine grandchildren, Chad (Sue) Strehlow, Tim (Vicki) Strehlow, Shawn (Meagan) Strehlow, Ryan (fiancée Jackie Schwede) Strehlow, Jenny Strehlow, Paul (Kristin) Strehlow, Kim Schwartz, Stacey Kyle and Jason (Cara) Kyle; 16 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Rosemary Rubinek, Wausau, Jayne Ala, Seattle, WA and David Strehlow, Marinette; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wife, Joyce, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Savanah Strehlow; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Strehlow; one sister, Anita Warnke; and five brothers, Eugene, Raymond, Joseph, Tom and Herbert Strehlow.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Entombment will be in the Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020