Gerald K. "Jerry" Radtke


Schofield - Gerald "Jerry" K. Radtke, 89, of Schofield, died in his sleep on June 4, 2019 at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Inurnment will take place in a private service.

Gerald was born in Wausau to Kurt and Aleda (Gluck) Radtke on Dec. 3, 1929. He attended Wausau High School and went on to play football for Carroll College. He was a salesman for the Wausau Paper Mill after graduation. On April 3, 1956 he married Shirley Davis, and she survives. Gerald enjoyed attending estate sales, refinishing furniture, and collecting antiques. He loved watching sports on T.V. and was one of the best armchair referees around.

In addition to his wife, Gerald is survived by his son Kurt (Julie) Radtke of Medford; daughter Kelly (Charles) Schermetzler of Houston, TX; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Beverly Dasch and Thayne Parmar.

Brainard Funeral Home of Weston is assisting the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 9, 2019
