Gerald Klopotek
Wausau - Gerald 'Jerry' Klopotek, 86 of Wausau, died on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Our House Senior Living in Wausau.
He was born on June 21, 1934 in the town of Norrie, the son of Alois and Meta (Buss) Klopotek.
On May 7, 1960, Gerald was united in marriage to Leah Meverden at St. William Catholic Church, Eland.
Jerry was a United States Army Veteran serving from 1955 to 1958.
He was an electrician for Wausau Insurance for 30 years until his retirement. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds. The couple enjoyed traveling, especially wintering in Gulf Shores, AL, where they were members of the Wisconsin Club. Most important to Jerry was the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Gerald is survived by his wife Leah; two children, Douglas (Carol) Klopotek of Wausau and Diane (Bill) Poole of Belleville, WI; three grandchildren, Amanda (Nick) Unger of Duluth, Nathan (Haley) Klopotek of Weston and Hannah Klopotek of Wausau; great-grandson, William Klopotek; siblings, Joyce Umland of Birnamwood, Mildred Jolitz of Oshkosh and David (Patti) Klopotek of CO; 1st cousin, Sandy (Maurice) Damask of Custer and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Joan Ostroski and Mary Ann Wawrzaszek.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Parish in Wausau. Father Tom Lindner will preside. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at the Church. Burial will be in St. Florian's Catholic Cemetery, Hatley with military rites conducted by the Darling-Gunderson Post #341, American Legion, Birnamwood.
Please keep the State mandate in mind with required masks and social distancing. Mass will be limited to 90 attendees.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com