Gerald L. Patnode
Wausau - Gerald "Jerry" L. Patnode, 89, Harshaw, formerly of Wausau, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mountain Terrace, under the care of Interim Hospice.
He was born June 20, 1931 in Durand, WI, son of the late John and Myrtle (Ingman) Patnode. In 1952, he married Janet Goytowski in Wausau. She survives.
For many years, Jerry worked as a welder for the former Marmet Corp. in Wausau until his retirement. He also worked as a Reserved Deputy for the Marathon County Sherriff's Department, a job he truly enjoyed. Jerry was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard and a member of the American Legion Bronsted-Searl-Ingman Post No. 93, Tomahawk.
Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, picking blackberries, wintering in Arizona and spending time at the Alpine Resort watching the Packers and eating dollar burgers.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and his dog "Scooter".
Survivors include, his wife, Janet, Wausau; three sons, Randy (Susan) Patnode, Rib Mountain, Scott (Cheryl Nowak) Patnode, Rib Mountain and Lee (Connie Semling) Patnode, Wausau; three grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew and Andrea; and one great-grandson, Levi.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Wilma Richards; and two brothers, John and Joseph.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be in place.
