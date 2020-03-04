Services
Taylor-Stine Funeral Home Inc
903 E 3Rd St
Merrill, WI 54452
(715) 536-6244
Memorial Mass
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Chapel at Bell Tower Residence
Merrill, WI
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Holy Cross Chapel at Bell Tower Residence
Merrill, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald P. "Jerry" O'Connor


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald P. "Jerry" O'Connor Obituary
Gerald P. 'Jerry' O'Connor

formerly of Rothschild - Gerald P. 'Jerry' O'Connor, 89, formerly of Rothschild, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Bell Tower Residence, Merrill.

Gerald was born May 11, 1930, in Culbertson, Montana, son of Charles and Mary Ellen (Buckley) O'Connor. Jerry grew up on a large cattle ranch in eastern Montana with his father's two siblings and their families. Jerry served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in May of 1960. He married Mabelle Kean on June 30, 1956. She survives. Jerry graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee. He worked selling water treatment equipment to Paper Mills. He then worked as a stockbroker for Piper-Jaffray & Co. for approximately 28 years. Jerry enjoyed fishing especially the annual trips to Canada with his daughter and her family. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and visiting his daughter and son-in-law's cabin on Seven Island Lake in Harrison; he loved fishing the lake with Katie, Randy, and Becca.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Mabelle O'Connor of Merrill; daughter, Kathleen 'Katie' (Randy) Frokjer of Merrill; son, Mike (Renee) O'Connor of Texas; grandchildren, Becca (Andrew Banhozer) Frokjer, Carey O'Connor, and Nick (Olivia Guo) O'Connor; great-grandson, Mac Green; sisters, Kathleen Hagan of Williston, North Dakota and Helen Manaras of Havre, Montana; brothers, Charles 'Red' (Doris) O'Connor of Yakima, Washington and Thomas O'Connor of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary (Ed) Hardy; and brothers-in-law, Bud Hagan and Roger Manaras.

A memorial mass with be celebrated at 10:30 A.M., Friday, April 3, 2020 at Holy Cross Chapel at Bell Tower Residence, Merrill. Father Al Slowiak will preside. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 A.M., Friday, April 3, 2020 at Holy Cross Chapel at Bell Tower Residence, Merrill. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry's name may be made to the Lincoln County Humane Society.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -