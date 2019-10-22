|
|
Gerald "Jerry" T. Kitzrow Jr.
Wausau - Gerald "Jerry, Grub" T. Kitzrow Jr, 68, of Wausau, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with his wife at his side.
He was born in Stevens Point on September 7, 1951 to the late Gerald Sr and Shirley (Hanson) Kitzrow. Jerry grew up in Wausau attending John Marshall Elementary School, graduating from Wausau Senior High in 1969, and Northcentral Technical College in 2002 with a degree in Applied Engineering Technology. He married Sallie Leubner on July 31, 1976 in Wausau.
Thanks to the NFL Network Jerry was able to watch football continuously. In 2012, Jerry finally got his Packer Season Tickets after being on the wait list since 1975. Jerry could provide any statistic about the Packers, past or present. He was a die-hard Packer fan!
Survivors include his wife, Sallie; brother, John (Mary) Kitzrow; mother-in-law, Carol Leubner; brother-in-law, Mark (Cindy) Leubner; sister-in-law, Lori Nestrud; nieces and nephews; and beloved four-legged friends, Lexi, Ben, and Joe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Shirley; and father-in-law, Lowell "Bill" Leubner.
A memorial service will be at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, with Rev. Zach Holdorf officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 5:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church.
You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.
In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.
A special thank you to Dr. Rezazadeh, and the staff of the Cancer Center and Oncology Unit at Aspirus. Also, a special thank you to Pastor Holdorf and longtime friend Sandy (Huehnerfuss) Nemec for support given to Sallie over the past week.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019