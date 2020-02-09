Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Hobbs-Albright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine "Geri" Hobbs-Albright


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine "Geri" Hobbs-Albright Obituary
Geraldine "Geri" Hobbs-Albright

Weston - Geraldine "Geri" Sandra Hobbs-Albright, 79, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Ministry Saint Clare's Hospital, Weston.

She was born April 6, 1940 in Hinsdale, Illinois, daughter of the late Edward and Deloris (Anderson) Stemm. On July 23, 1988 she married James Albright in Merrill, WI.

Geri worked as a Special Education teacher in Antigo, WI until her retirement. She was very artistic and enjoyed making crafts, jewelry and stamping, as well as camping and traveling with Jim.

In addition to her husband; Jim, Geri is survived by four children; Mark Hobbs, Elizabethton, TN, Kimberly Fielder, Aurora, IL, Michael Hobbs, Plover, WI and Matthew (Jody) Hobbs, Phoenix, AZ, two step children; Paula (John) Pruss, Ashland, WI and Scott (Carla) Albright, SC, eight grandchildren; Paul, Christine, Erich, Rose, Katherine, Jamie, Danielle and Matalyn, four step-grandchildren; Andrew, Jacob, Carleigh and Leora, tthree great grandchildren; Lainie, Maxton and Theodore and a brother; Edward (Jean) Stemm, Joliet, IL and a sister residing in Illinois.

Besides her parents, Geri was preceded in death by her brother; Jimmy.

Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Burial will be in Pine Grove cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm Tuesday until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
Download Now