Geraldine "Geri" Hobbs-Albright
Weston - Geraldine "Geri" Sandra Hobbs-Albright, 79, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Ministry Saint Clare's Hospital, Weston.
She was born April 6, 1940 in Hinsdale, Illinois, daughter of the late Edward and Deloris (Anderson) Stemm. On July 23, 1988 she married James Albright in Merrill, WI.
Geri worked as a Special Education teacher in Antigo, WI until her retirement. She was very artistic and enjoyed making crafts, jewelry and stamping, as well as camping and traveling with Jim.
In addition to her husband; Jim, Geri is survived by four children; Mark Hobbs, Elizabethton, TN, Kimberly Fielder, Aurora, IL, Michael Hobbs, Plover, WI and Matthew (Jody) Hobbs, Phoenix, AZ, two step children; Paula (John) Pruss, Ashland, WI and Scott (Carla) Albright, SC, eight grandchildren; Paul, Christine, Erich, Rose, Katherine, Jamie, Danielle and Matalyn, four step-grandchildren; Andrew, Jacob, Carleigh and Leora, tthree great grandchildren; Lainie, Maxton and Theodore and a brother; Edward (Jean) Stemm, Joliet, IL and a sister residing in Illinois.
Besides her parents, Geri was preceded in death by her brother; Jimmy.
Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Burial will be in Pine Grove cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm Tuesday until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020