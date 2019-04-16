Services
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Hornung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Hornung


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine Hornung Obituary
Geraldine Hornung

Wausau - Geraldine Hornung, 89, of Wausau, passed away at Colonial Health and Rehab Center in Wausau on April 13, 2019.

Geraldine was born on February 12, 1930, in Wausau to Elmer and Jenny (Lee) Blank. She was educated at Wausau area schools and graduated from Wausau East High School. Geri married Donald Hornung on October 1, 1949, at St. James Catholic Church, Wausau.

Geri enjoyed gardening and canning. She loved dancing, especially the polka, and going to the casinos. Geri was an avid Brewer and Packer fan. She loved the outdoors and was an avid dog lover. Most of all Geri enjoyed time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2008; her parents; brother, Eugene Blank; and sister, Jane Way.

Geri is survived by her son, Scott (Jenny) Hornung of Kronenwetter; three daughters, Susan (Dennis) Dabbert of Kronenwetter, Debra (Ken) Krautkramer of Kronenwetter, and Karen (Bernard) McKay of Kenosha; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Colonial Health and Rehab Center for their thoughtful and kind care of Geri and her family.

A private family service will be held. The John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now