Geraldine Hornung
Wausau - Geraldine Hornung, 89, of Wausau, passed away at Colonial Health and Rehab Center in Wausau on April 13, 2019.
Geraldine was born on February 12, 1930, in Wausau to Elmer and Jenny (Lee) Blank. She was educated at Wausau area schools and graduated from Wausau East High School. Geri married Donald Hornung on October 1, 1949, at St. James Catholic Church, Wausau.
Geri enjoyed gardening and canning. She loved dancing, especially the polka, and going to the casinos. Geri was an avid Brewer and Packer fan. She loved the outdoors and was an avid dog lover. Most of all Geri enjoyed time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2008; her parents; brother, Eugene Blank; and sister, Jane Way.
Geri is survived by her son, Scott (Jenny) Hornung of Kronenwetter; three daughters, Susan (Dennis) Dabbert of Kronenwetter, Debra (Ken) Krautkramer of Kronenwetter, and Karen (Bernard) McKay of Kenosha; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Colonial Health and Rehab Center for their thoughtful and kind care of Geri and her family.
A private family service will be held. The John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 16, 2019