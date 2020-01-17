|
|
Geraldine Krolikowski
Weston - Geraldine Krolikowski, 88, was called home to our Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Geraldine Kiedrowski was born May 22, 1931 in Hatley, WI to the late Joseph and Magdalena (Garski) Kiedrowski. Geraldine married Raymond Krolikowski on September 13, 1952 at St. Florian's Catholic Church in Hatley. Raymond preceded her in death on March 30, 1986.
In her younger years Geraldine worked as a welder at the former Wausau Motor Parts. She took great delight in raising her four children and being a homemaker. Throughout the years, Raymond and Geraldine not only traveled the country but built many homes together in Rib Mountain. Geraldine spent 36 years as a child caregiver and relished every day children came to "Grandma K's". Polka dancing brought her great joy. She also enjoyed embroidery and taking an occasional trip to the casino. She belonged to St. Catherine's Council, St. Therese Catholic Daughters and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Burns Post 388.
Geraldine is survived by her children, John (Maria) Krolikowski, Sr., Katy, TX and children John Krolikowski, Jr. and Michael Krolikowski both of Katy, TX; Susann (James) Spranger, Schofield, WI and children Angela (Ian Rasmussen) Spranger, Wausau, Theresa (Curt Mroczenski) Spranger, Weston, WI, Robert (Hannah) Spranger, Weston, WI; Laurie (Cyrus) Bootz, Wausau and children Chelsei (David) Bootz-Sedo, Merrill, WI, Taylor Bootz, Corpus Christi, TX; Raeann (Joel) Brandt, Saxon, WI and their child Jessica (John) Hood, Georgetown, TX.
She is further survived by her cherished great-grandchildren: Vivian, Sophia, Ehren, Parker, Ellis, Alia, Lausen, William and another blessing due this spring; her dear beloved friend Valerian Kluck, Milwaukee, WI; step-grandchildren Raquel (Jeff) Zibton, Mosinee, WI, and their children Dawson and Morgan, Olivia and Aiden Rasmussen and Kiera Mroczenski; Godchildren Delores Manzeck and Ann Goetsch; Sisters-in-law Carol Bernitt, Delores Bartelt and Kathleen Autio; along with many nieces and nephews.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers, Florian, Chester, Alexander, Emil, Edward, and infant twins Dominic and Alexander; four sisters, Regina, Elizabeth, Magdalen and Rose; three half-brothers, Peter, Joseph, and John Kiedrowski; four half-sisters, Martha Wroblewski, Agnes Olinski, Clara Radzikinas and Marie Rollo; mother and father-in-law, John and Kathryn Krolikowski; and Godson Donald Kiedrowski.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1104 S. 9th Ave., Wausau. Father Sam Martin will officiate. Private family burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
We would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Ivan Schaller, Diane Joyce NP and Ascension Home for taking such loving care of our dear mother.
Memorials may be directed to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, Wausau, WI.
Loving, thoughtful, gentle, and kind Mother, you were a gift to us from God above, never to be forgotten. We will always treasure our memories of you. Love you forever and always.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, 2020