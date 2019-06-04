|
Geraldine "Gerry" T. Wilger of Cedarburg, WI. Born to Eternal Life on Wed. May 29, 2019 at the age of 85.
Beloved wife for 63 years of Ambrose H. Wilger. Loving mother of Brian (Kerry) Wilger, Stephanie Wilger, Terese (Mark) Jaeger and Kris (Brian) Sandberg. Proud grandmother of David Jaeger, Michael Jaeger and Anna Sandberg. Dear sister of Mary (James) Wilger. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM on Wed. June 5, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd. Cedarburg, WI 53012. Interment Church Cemetery. Visitation Tues. June 4 (TODAY), from 4-7:00 PM at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave. in Cedarburg and on Wed. at the Church from 10:30 until time of Mass. Gerry and Ambrose owned Ambrose Engineering in Cedarburg.
Memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Ozaukee Co. are appreciated.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 4, 2019