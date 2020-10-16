Geraldine Weber
Weston - Geraldine Weber, 92, passed away peacefully Friday, October 16, 2020 at Pride TLC in Weston.
She was born October 5, 1928 in Wausau to the late Rudolph and Edna (Kaatz) Priebe. She was married to Carroll J. Weber, who preceded her in death.
Gerri was a hairdresser, owning her own salon, The Hairport in Schofield, until she retired in the late 1980's. After retirement, she loved to golf, and watch golf on TV. She enjoyed going for walks, and spending time with her husband, and her sisters and their families.
She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church on Stewart Avenue where her grandparents were founding members, her grandfather helping build the church. She attended grade school at Trinity, and later Graduated from Wausau High School. Gerri was an altar guild member for many years, and later in life she loved to go help at the school, assisting the teachers by helping children with assignments and reading.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Susan (Corey) Sandquist, Julie (Jeff Mientke) Wagner, Wendy (Dave Rodman) Brophy, Linda (Ted) Myers, David (Vicky) Dumdei, Scott (Vicki) Steppert, Shad Steppert, Sidd (Brenda) Steppert, and many great nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Rosemary Dumdei, Joyce Steppert, and Sally (Bill) Wagner, and one nephew, Stan Steppert.
Services will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran on Stewart, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM officiated by Rev. Zachary Holdorf. Entombment will be at Restlawn Memorial Mausoleum following the service.
(If you plan on attending, masks are requested to be worn, and social distancing will be practiced.)
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Pride TLC for their care of Gerri over the last few years, and to Aspirus Hospice for their assistance and care in the last few months.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com