Services
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
1351 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
1351 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Zank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Zank


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Zank Obituary
Geraldine Zank

Schofield - Geraldine Marie Zank was welcomed to her heavenly home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early morning on March 14th at the Wausau Manor Nursing Home in Wausau, WI. Born to Joseph Krejci and Emma (Kornhorst) Krejci on September 5th, 1931 in Wausau. Geraldine was the second youngest of 11 children. Geraldine was baptized on October 1st, 1931 and confirmed on March 25th, 1945 at St. Stephen's Church in Wausau. She was united in marriage to Alois Zank on July 3rd, 1954 at St. Stephen's church in Wausau. They were married 61 years until Alois death on July 1st, 2015.

Geraldine's life was centered around her Christian faith and her family. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Geraldine and Alois enjoyed going up north to fish on Lake Carol in Minocqua and Thousand Island Lake in Upper Michigan. Most of all she loved traveling with her children especially with their son David to Canada, Washington, Oregon, California, the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas. Geraldine loved spending time with her grandchildren putting puzzles together, coloring in color books, baking cut out cookies, watching T.V., going for walks with them and never forgot their birthdays. She also enjoyed shopping, planting flowers, working in her garden and cooking for her family. Geraldine was a custodian at D.C. Everest High School for 23 years and a custodian for St. Peter Lutheran Church for eight years. She was a devoted and faithful servant to St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Geraldine will be sadly missed by her four children, David Zank (Battleground, WA), Janice (David) Burazin, (Weston, WI), Marilyn (Scott) Peterson (Wausau, WI), Susan (David) McCarthy (Weston, WI). Also survived by grandchildren: Joshua, Jenna, Andrew, Johnathan, Lance, Luke, Amanda, and Zachary. Seven great grandchildren: Ian, Lily, Trinitie, Madi, Olivia, Gabriella, Gracie, and a great granddaughter due in July. Survived by a brother-in-law DuWayne Zank (Wausau, WI).

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Emma Krejci, husband Alois Zank, grandson Nathaniel McCarthy, four brothers; Larry, Leonard, Herald, Frank Krejci, and six sisters; Adeline Borski, Leona Piaszak, Adela Slaminski, Frieda LaFave, Violet Medvecz, and Delores Hanson.

We would like to thank the staff at Wausau Manor, and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice for the care of Geraldine.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church 1351 Grand Ave, Schofield. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 with Pastor Walter Davidson officiating.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -