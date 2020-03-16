|
Geraldine Zank
Schofield - Geraldine Marie Zank was welcomed to her heavenly home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early morning on March 14th at the Wausau Manor Nursing Home in Wausau, WI. Born to Joseph Krejci and Emma (Kornhorst) Krejci on September 5th, 1931 in Wausau. Geraldine was the second youngest of 11 children. Geraldine was baptized on October 1st, 1931 and confirmed on March 25th, 1945 at St. Stephen's Church in Wausau. She was united in marriage to Alois Zank on July 3rd, 1954 at St. Stephen's church in Wausau. They were married 61 years until Alois death on July 1st, 2015.
Geraldine's life was centered around her Christian faith and her family. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Geraldine and Alois enjoyed going up north to fish on Lake Carol in Minocqua and Thousand Island Lake in Upper Michigan. Most of all she loved traveling with her children especially with their son David to Canada, Washington, Oregon, California, the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas. Geraldine loved spending time with her grandchildren putting puzzles together, coloring in color books, baking cut out cookies, watching T.V., going for walks with them and never forgot their birthdays. She also enjoyed shopping, planting flowers, working in her garden and cooking for her family. Geraldine was a custodian at D.C. Everest High School for 23 years and a custodian for St. Peter Lutheran Church for eight years. She was a devoted and faithful servant to St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Geraldine will be sadly missed by her four children, David Zank (Battleground, WA), Janice (David) Burazin, (Weston, WI), Marilyn (Scott) Peterson (Wausau, WI), Susan (David) McCarthy (Weston, WI). Also survived by grandchildren: Joshua, Jenna, Andrew, Johnathan, Lance, Luke, Amanda, and Zachary. Seven great grandchildren: Ian, Lily, Trinitie, Madi, Olivia, Gabriella, Gracie, and a great granddaughter due in July. Survived by a brother-in-law DuWayne Zank (Wausau, WI).
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Emma Krejci, husband Alois Zank, grandson Nathaniel McCarthy, four brothers; Larry, Leonard, Herald, Frank Krejci, and six sisters; Adeline Borski, Leona Piaszak, Adela Slaminski, Frieda LaFave, Violet Medvecz, and Delores Hanson.
We would like to thank the staff at Wausau Manor, and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice for the care of Geraldine.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church 1351 Grand Ave, Schofield. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 with Pastor Walter Davidson officiating.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be expressed at HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020