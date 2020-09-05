Gertrude Bremer
Wausau - Gertrude F. Bremer, 103, Wausau, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Mount View Care Center with her family gathered at her side.
Gertrude was born on September 7, 1916 in LaSalle County, Wenona, IL to the late Vincent and Bernice (Belkowski) Obermiller. She married Robert Bremer on November 11, 1950 in Wausau and they celebrated 69 years together prior to Robert's death earlier this year.
Gertrude enjoyed being a homemaker and mother. She especially liked to garden, traveling, going camping, trips to the casino and entertaining during the holidays. Gertrude was a member of St. Catherine's Council at Holy Name of Jesus Parish. Along with Robert, she was a member of Bill's Musky Club and helped serve the Spring and Fall Annual Fishing Trip meals.
Gertrude is survived by her son, Bruce of Wausau; three grandchildren, Jennifer, Brian and Samantha; and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Charles and her siblings, Floyd Obermiller, Loretta Bane and Josephine Tomasha.
A funeral mass will be held at a later date at Holy Name of Jesus Parish where Gertrude and Robert were members. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com
