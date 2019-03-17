Gertrude E. Gerrow



Weston - Gertrude E. Gerrow, 94, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston.



She was born October 17, 1924 in Mosinee, daughter of the late Stanley and Lucia (Hilber) Stachura. On December 2, 1944 she married Emory Gerrow in Wausau. He preceded her in death on April 11, 1993.



Gertrude started her working career in the office at Employers Mutual followed by a job at Stefke Freight and then many years at Crestline Windows which was later bought out by Sentry Insurance. She was very personable, always smiling and enjoyed playing cards with friends. Gertrude was also an avid Brewer and Packer fan.



Survivors include her son Woody (Jan) Gerrow, Kronenwetter, daughters Diane (Pat) Sippl, Oregon, WI, Nancy (Ron) Smith, Fargo ND, grandchildren Kurt (Kelly) Gerrow, Kim (Dean)Waldvogel, Kelly (Sue Heil) Gerrow, Terri (Egbert Lloyd) Sippl, Troy (Julie Braden) Sippl, Angela Smith, Mike Smith, great-grandchildren Aaron (Randi) Felch, Kori Gerrow, Adam Gerrow, Logan Lloyd, Raj Smith, great-great grandchildren Madalyn, William and Isabelle Felch, and sisters Lorraine Boehm and Evelyn Romans.



Besides her parents and husband, Gertrude was preceded in death by her grandsons Benjamin and Bradley Smith, brothers Jim, Howard, Ray, Chuck and Don Stachura, sisters Bernice Sudowski, Ceil O'Neal, Marion Johnson and brothers-in-law Henry Sudowski, Charles O'Neal, Elmo Romans, Louie Johnson and Armin Boehm.



The funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. The Very Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau and again on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com



Gertrude's family would like to express their thanks for all the wonderful care she received from Rennes Health and Rehab and from Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary