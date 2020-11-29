Gertrude Matzke
Birnamwood - Gertrude 'Gertie' A. Matzke, 99, formerly of Birnamwood, died on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Homme Home of Wittenberg.
Gertie was born on February 14, 1921 in Birnamwood, the daughter of Charles and Minnie (Bauch) Matzke and never married.
Gertie worked for many years at Marathon Electric, retiring in 1986. She enjoyed watching and attending Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers games. Gertie also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, doing puzzles, shopping and going out to eat.
Survivors include a nephew, John (Phyllis) Carlson of Birnamwood; great-nephews, Jeremy (Kristine) Carlson, Jason (Heather) Carlson and Jordan Carlson, all of Birnamwood and great-great nieces and nephews, Cordell, Austin, Jaxson, Carissa, Aidan, Katelyn and Ryker.
Gertie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mabel Carlson; brothers, Alvin, Hilbert and Norman 'Doc' Matzke; sisters-in-law, Mary and Emogene; nephew, Alfred and great-nephew, John Phillip Carlson.
A private celebration of life and burial will be held for the immediate family.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
The family wishes to thank the Homme Home for the wonderful care given to Gertie the past two years. A special thanks also to Karen and Barney Flees for all the trips to the doctor, shopping, etc. you did for her. Also, special thanks to Art and Cathy Bostwick for the many times they took Gertie out for breakfast, etc.
Gertie will be missed by her family and friends.