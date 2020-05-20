|
|
Gladys Ann Langenhahn
Wausau - Gladys Ann Langenhahn, 82, of Wausau, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
She was born in Wausau on May 16, 1938, to the late Aldoph and Geraldine (Schaut) Zimmermann. She married Allen Langenhahn in the Town of Easton on June 6, 1959. For 44 years, they loved each other unconditionally, until Allen passed away in 2003.
Reading, traveling, going on a picnic, and line dancing with the Silver Liners were some of the things that Gladys enjoyed. She would volunteer whenever she could to help with the kids. She was a 4-H leader Sunday School Teacher a member of the Red Hats and Ladies Aid. Gladys was a cosmetology instructor and a cosmetologist for 43 years; She also owned her own hair salon. Gladys will remain in the hearts and memories of all who knew and loved her.
Gladys is survived by her children, Richard (Victoria) of Wausau, Jeffrey (Nicole) of Plover, Tracey (Brad) Juedes of Pulaski and Dean (Jessica) in Waukegan, Illinois; grandchildren, Joshua, Ashley, Steffaney, Lauren (Mike), Nicholas, Cassidy, Shayla, and Nora; great-grandchildren, Chanel and EvaMarie; sister Ellen Zimmermann and brother, Garth (Dave) Zimmermann.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Private family services will be held with a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. Entombment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to go to www.helke.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 20 to May 21, 2020