Gladys M. Hargraves
Gladys Marie (Tischendorf) Hargraves, 90, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Homeplace of Dorchester.
She was born March 17, 1930 to Mildred (Daines) and Fred Tischendorf.
She grew up on a farm a mile North of Jerkwater. After graduating from Dorchester High School she worked in Neillsville as a bookkeeper for a mink food processing plant.
On September 28, 1961 she married Robert Hargraves. They farmed and retired in Athens. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2013.
Gladys enjoyed plastic craft and taking many bus trips around the United States.
Survivors include a sister, Dorothy Goodwin, Marshfield; nieces and nephews, Rick (Barb) Berger, Rib Lake, Mike (Audrey) Berger, Medford, Gary (Doreen) Berger, Medford, Cindy (David) Nowacki, Athens, Fred (Julie) Berger, Athens, Ed (Brenda) Stauske, Athens and Allen (Tina) Stauske, Athens; great nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sister, Louise (Norman) Berger and a brother-in-law, Thomas Goodwin.
Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Christ United Church, Athens. Rev. Teri Hanson will officiate. Burial will be in Pioneer Cemetery, Milan. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Church.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.