Gladys S. Borchardt
Rothschild - Gladys S. Borchardt, age 83, succumbed to cancer Monday, December 9, 2019 at Rennes Health & Rehab Center in the Village of Weston.
Gladys was born February 10, 1936 in the Town of Stratford to the late Erwin and Florence (Kort) Spindler. A life long resident of Rothschild, she was part of the very first graduating class of D.C. Everest in 1954. Gladys was united in marriage to Donald E. Borchardt on December 4, 1954 at Peace United Church of Christ in Schofield. They were blessed with six children; Jeffery, Alan, Jerry, Steve, Lynn, and Michael.
Gladys loved to sew and, worked for both Northwest Fabrics and Joanne Fabrics for over 20 years.
Gladys was a lifelong member of Peace Church, where she served on various boards, the funeral luncheon committee, was a Sunday School teacher and head of the Fall Bazaar for many years. She was a loyal girl scout in her youth. She became a girl scout leader and cub scout den mother when own children joined those groups.
She loved to socialize and thrived as a member of the Antique Study Club and the Wise Women Investors club. She also was a YWCA Water Aerobics participant, and an avid performing arts enthusiast. She loved playing bridge and traveling, especially going to her cabin, on Big Bearskin Lake, to entertain her family. Her grandchildren, and great grandchildren, were the light of her life.
Gladys loved music and could often be heard singing along to whatever song happened to be playing.
Her loving spirit, quick and easy laugh, and giving nature, will be missed by all those who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Jeffery (Linda) Borchardt, St. Michael, MN, Alan (Tracy) Borchardt, Maple Grove, MN, Jerry (Wendy) Borchardt, Maple Grove, MN, Steve (Diane) Borchardt, Kronenwetter, Lynn Borchardt, Rothschild, Michael Borchardt, Madison; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is further survived by her brother, Wayne Spindler; brothers-in-law, Arthur (Diana) Borchardt Jr., Ken (Marie) Borchardt, and Jack Borchardt; childhood and lifelong friend, Mavis Flegle; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; sister, Jeanette Kearns; sister-in-law, Darlene Spindler; and brothers-in-law, Roy Dean and Jack Kearns.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Peace United Church of Christ, 1530 Grand Avenue, Schofield. Rev. Gloria VanHouten will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, and again from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the church. Private Interment will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Peace United Church of Christ, or St. Jude's Cancer Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019