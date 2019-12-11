|
Gladys Schuh
Wausau - Gladys Schuh, 93, of Wausau passed away at her home on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
She was born March 26, 1926 in Marathon to the late Julius and Hedwig (Jagodzinski) Hall. On July 21, 1948, Gladys married Randall Schuh in Marathon. She and Randy loved to go Square Dancing and playing Sheepshead with family and friends. Gladys favorite past time was collecting and repairing dolls that she found at rummage sales. She was an expert seamstress and enjoyed making doll clothing. In her earlier years, Gladys loved to cook, bake and travel. She was a parishioner at Holy Name of Jesus Parish and was a member of the St. Catherine's Council.
Survivors include her four children, Claudia Schreiner of Waukesha, Daniel of Wausau, David (Kathryn Crawford) of Andover, MA, Jeffrey of Portland, OR, eight grandchildren, James (Brandy) Schreiner, John (Yuling Jiang) Schreiner, Jennifer Schreiner, Rebecca and Rachel Schuh, Cameron, Jordan and Carter Schuh, one great granddaughter, Daisy Schreiner, three sisters, Arlene Hannemann of Wausau, Phyllis Blume of Marathon, Diane (Robert) Fitzke of Wausau and sister-in-law, Angie Hall of Evansville, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband Randy on October 19, 2019, son-in-law, Dennis Schreiner, three brothers, Harold (Marion) Hall, Alois Hall, Ralph Hall and brother-in-law, Walter Hannemann.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1104 S. 9th Ave., Wausau. Father Sam Martin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Marathon. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau. Visitation will resume on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
We would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the care and kindness they gave Gladys over these last few years.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019