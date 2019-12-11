Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
1104 S. 9th Ave.
Wausau, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church
1104 S. 9th Ave.
Wausau, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Schuh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Schuh


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Schuh Obituary
Gladys Schuh

Wausau - Gladys Schuh, 93, of Wausau passed away at her home on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

She was born March 26, 1926 in Marathon to the late Julius and Hedwig (Jagodzinski) Hall. On July 21, 1948, Gladys married Randall Schuh in Marathon. She and Randy loved to go Square Dancing and playing Sheepshead with family and friends. Gladys favorite past time was collecting and repairing dolls that she found at rummage sales. She was an expert seamstress and enjoyed making doll clothing. In her earlier years, Gladys loved to cook, bake and travel. She was a parishioner at Holy Name of Jesus Parish and was a member of the St. Catherine's Council.

Survivors include her four children, Claudia Schreiner of Waukesha, Daniel of Wausau, David (Kathryn Crawford) of Andover, MA, Jeffrey of Portland, OR, eight grandchildren, James (Brandy) Schreiner, John (Yuling Jiang) Schreiner, Jennifer Schreiner, Rebecca and Rachel Schuh, Cameron, Jordan and Carter Schuh, one great granddaughter, Daisy Schreiner, three sisters, Arlene Hannemann of Wausau, Phyllis Blume of Marathon, Diane (Robert) Fitzke of Wausau and sister-in-law, Angie Hall of Evansville, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband Randy on October 19, 2019, son-in-law, Dennis Schreiner, three brothers, Harold (Marion) Hall, Alois Hall, Ralph Hall and brother-in-law, Walter Hannemann.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1104 S. 9th Ave., Wausau. Father Sam Martin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Marathon. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau. Visitation will resume on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.

We would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the care and kindness they gave Gladys over these last few years.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -