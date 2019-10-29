|
|
Glen Gene Gertschen
Round Lake Beach, IL - A private service was held Oct 29th 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Wasusau WI for Glen G Gertschen as he was burried next to his mother and father.
Glen Gene Gertschen, 80, of Round Lake Beach, IL, passed away December 2, 2018 at the Condell Medical Center of Libertyville, IL, Glen was born May 4, 1938 in Wausau, WI, and was the youngest child of four born to the union of Clarence and Emma Gertschen, Glen was a US Navy Veteran, a Peace Core Volunteer, and college professor for over 25 years at the College of Lake County from 1969 to 1994. Glen was the co-owner of Flowers For You of Round Lake Beach.
Glen is survived by his husband of 38 years Gary Dobrich of Round Lake Beach, IL, his brother; Jerry (Lenore) Gertschen of Wausau, WI, his sister; Phyllis (the late Donald) Lange of Madison, WI, his sister-in-law; Diane Gertschen of California, and many nieces, and nephews, he is preceded in death by his parents; Clarence and Emma Gertschen, and his brother James Gertschen.
With great sadness we lost Glen but picturing the happy celebration in heaven when Glen was reunited with his Mom and Dad has given us some comfort. God bless you Glen.
Pastor Jayneynn McIntosh from First United Methodist Church of Wausau attended and recited the final prayer at the service.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019