Glen H. Nelson
Schofield - Glen H. Nelson, 91, of Schofield, passed away peacefully April 15, 2020 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center. Glen was born June 20, 1928 in Wausau, Wisconsin to late Clarence and Anna (Drehmel) Nelson. He married Lorraine Marie Treu in 1949, who preceded him in death.
Glen was a hard worker, first for the Wausau Fire Department and then American Can and Weyerhaeuser in Rothschild, before retiring in 1991. He enjoyed watching sports (especially the Brewers) and playing church league dartball for St. Paul's Hornets. He also worked on St. Paul's Church Work Crew. Glen loved the fellowship of snowmobiling with the Rothschild Urbanaires Snowmobile Club. He spent deer season at the R&R lodge where he was the cook for over 35 years. He appreciated a green yard and worked diligently on it as well as enjoying a beer every day.
Glen is survived by his sons, Garland (Peggy Ramsey) and Kurt (Donna Bindl) Nelson; daughter, Carrie Nelson Stotler; as well as his brother Jack (Mae) Nelson and sister, Betty (Bob) Andrew. He is further survived by four grandchildren; Nick (Jenny) Nelson, Pam Nelson, Chris (Heather) Nelson and Nikki (Erik) Steigerwald; and five great-grandchildren, Eli and Gavin Nelson, Stella and Gavin Steigerwald and Bryn Nelson. He was preceded in death by his son Doyle and special friend Elva VanVonderen.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 am on Monday, June 8, 2020 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 426 Washington Street, Wausau. Pastor Philip Schneider will officiate. Visitation will take place at 9:00 am until the time of services at the church. Entombment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Service date and times are subject to change due to Covid-19. Please check Helke.com for service updates.
Glen's family wishes to thank the Rennes staff for their comfort and care.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 17 to May 17, 2020